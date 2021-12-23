Michael Massaro Sells 12,100 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $398,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $505,054.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $516,435.60.

Shares of FLYW opened at $35.34 on Thursday. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

FLYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

