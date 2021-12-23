Michael J. Demarco Sells 100,000 Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Stock

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Director Michael J. Demarco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,669,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 169,834 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 91,648 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 69.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 421,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 173,232 shares during the period. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

