Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:MILE opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Metromile has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.85.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. Research analysts expect that Metromile will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Metromile news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $6,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Metromile by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Metromile by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,386,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 76,441 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

