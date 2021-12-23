Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $44.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.54.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40. Methanex has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

