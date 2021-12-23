Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.27 EPS.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$67.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.15.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$53.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.81. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$37.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.22.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

