Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $330.03. 379,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,463,182. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.49. The company has a market cap of $918.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $26,394,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,190,988 shares of company stock worth $397,784,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

