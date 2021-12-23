Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,190,988 shares of company stock valued at $397,784,750 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $330.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Truist dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

