Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $86,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total transaction of $2,202,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,190,988 shares of company stock worth $397,784,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $330.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $919.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

