Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 6.0% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 843,482 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $293,604,000 after purchasing an additional 72,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,190,988 shares of company stock valued at $397,784,750. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $330.49. The company had a trading volume of 354,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,463,182. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $919.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

