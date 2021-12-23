Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,679 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $208,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,071,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,581,000 after buying an additional 28,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

MRK opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

