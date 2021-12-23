Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.82. The stock had a trading volume of 250,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,661,995. The firm has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,698,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,797 shares during the period. TNF LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,556,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

