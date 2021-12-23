Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading 8% Higher

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares rose 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 48,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,393,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,191,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 190,514 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 387.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 209,596 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

