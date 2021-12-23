Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $9.79

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $10.28. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 74,410 shares changing hands.

MLCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,041,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 112,395 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 399,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 259,215 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 43,375 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

