Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s 10th Largest Position

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,341,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,908 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 3.8% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $293,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.52.

MDT stock opened at $101.34 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

