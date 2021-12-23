MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,695 shares of company stock worth $836,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after buying an additional 76,449 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 726,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after buying an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,488,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,386,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

