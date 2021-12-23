MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
MD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.70.
Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $35.67.
In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,695 shares of company stock worth $836,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after buying an additional 76,449 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 726,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after buying an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,488,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,386,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.
About MEDNAX
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
