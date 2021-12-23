MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MEDNAX in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MD. Truist Securities lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Shares of MD stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,022. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

