McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $236.00 to $250.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. McKesson traded as high as $238.63 and last traded at $236.58, with a volume of 986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.27.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCK. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.83.
In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.84.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.
About McKesson (NYSE:MCK)
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).
