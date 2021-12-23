McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $236.00 to $250.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. McKesson traded as high as $238.63 and last traded at $236.58, with a volume of 986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.27.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCK. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.83.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 647,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,854,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 39.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,870,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

