McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.31

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.31 and traded as low as C$1.14. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 147,250 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$537.25 million and a P/E ratio of -6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.31.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.94 million. Analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.