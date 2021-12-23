McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.31

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.31 and traded as low as C$1.14. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 147,250 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$537.25 million and a P/E ratio of -6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.31.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.94 million. Analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

