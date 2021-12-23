McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,632 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $264.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $266.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

