Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Raised by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Amundi bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mastercard by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard by 173.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Mastercard by 38.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $358.74. 10,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,698. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $352.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

