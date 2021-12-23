Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth $114,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.19.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

