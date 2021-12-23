Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $953,000 Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,220 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 261,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO opened at $69.37 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.30. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WGO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

