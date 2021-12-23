Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Five9 were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after buying an additional 147,507 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after buying an additional 408,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,995,000 after buying an additional 224,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 31.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,322,000 after buying an additional 207,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,215,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Shares of FIVN opened at $141.91 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

