Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $894,000 in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,656 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,687,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $706,000. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $24.13 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

