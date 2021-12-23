Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 44,973 First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,848,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $19.90 on Thursday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

