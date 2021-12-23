Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 12,741 Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 230.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at $4,994,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN opened at $88.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.36. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lowered their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

