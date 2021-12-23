Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $97.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of -166.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.73. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 619,078 shares of company stock worth $47,815,170. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,515 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,120,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

