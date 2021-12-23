Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $89.65

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.65 and traded as high as $94.92. Marubeni shares last traded at $94.92, with a volume of 4,043 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MARUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average is $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Marubeni Co. will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

