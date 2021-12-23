Martin & Co. Inc. TN Purchases 465 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Tennant were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tennant by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tennant by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Tennant by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Tennant by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TNC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.30. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,729. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average of $77.98. Tennant has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Tennant news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $202,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $117,945.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

