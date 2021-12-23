Martin & Co. Inc. TN Purchases 1,400 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned about 0.23% of Heritage Financial worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,301,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 274,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

HFWA stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

