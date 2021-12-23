Martin & Co. Inc. TN Increases Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,603,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 679,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,390,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after acquiring an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 519,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,848,000 after acquiring an additional 69,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in UniFirst by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $203.64. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.97. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.84 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.18.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 15.11%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 737 shares of company stock worth $150,595 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

