Martin & Co. Inc. TN Increases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Cerner comprises 1.2% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cerner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,726,000 after buying an additional 122,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cerner by 38,761.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689,924 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after buying an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,038,000 after buying an additional 152,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cerner by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after buying an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Cerner stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.84. 28,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,445,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $92.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.