Martin & Co. Inc. TN Grows Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Amdocs comprises about 1.4% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 148,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,761 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,305,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $74.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

