Martin & Co. Inc. TN Grows Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 21.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at $221,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,638. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.54. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

