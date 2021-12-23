Martin & Co. Inc. TN Grows Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,034 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in South State were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of South State by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of South State by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSB. Raymond James upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of South State stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,746. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.69. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that South State Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. South State’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

