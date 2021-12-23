Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,973,000 after acquiring an additional 468,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,496,000 after buying an additional 121,019 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,652,000 after buying an additional 381,481 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC opened at $170.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.48.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.14.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

