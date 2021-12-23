Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.02 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $4.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $19.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $21.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,893,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,971,000 after acquiring an additional 517,226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,973,000 after acquiring an additional 468,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,496,000 after acquiring an additional 121,019 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.57. 1,309,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,592. The stock has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.48. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

