Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $90.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of MBUU stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.55. The company had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.74. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

