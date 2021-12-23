MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.58

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.58 and traded as high as $28.94. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 273,838 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,656 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,547,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,081,000 after purchasing an additional 841,218 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth $21,315,000. Amundi purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth $19,358,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth $11,271,211,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

