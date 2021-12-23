Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective (down previously from C$12.20) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lundin Mining to C$10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.52.

TSE LUN opened at C$9.25 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.8999993 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

