Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Gap Up to $12.71

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.71, but opened at $13.03. Loop Industries shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 85 shares trading hands.

LOOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. On average, research analysts anticipate that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOOP. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 155,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. 21.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loop Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

