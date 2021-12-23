Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,153,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

