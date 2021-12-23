LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

LVOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other LiveVox news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden bought 253,000 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVOX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LVOX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,702. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.58 million. Research analysts forecast that LiveVox will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

