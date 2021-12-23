Liquity (LQTY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $532,148.00

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $5.87 or 0.00012019 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $82.01 million and approximately $532,148.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.04 or 0.08043240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00074839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,641.57 or 0.99575538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00054661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,969,096 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

