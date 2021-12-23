LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Director Steven Randal Smith Sells 2,522 Shares

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LGIH traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 53.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 14.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.