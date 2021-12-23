LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "LENSAR Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. LENSAR Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida."

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of LENSAR in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of LENSAR in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

LNSR stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. LENSAR has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.51.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 36.01% and a negative net margin of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LENSAR will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNSR. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

