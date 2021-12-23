Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.55. 7,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,051. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.88 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

