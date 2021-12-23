Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $82,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5,145.8% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

BIV traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,178. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

