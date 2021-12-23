Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Las Vegas Sands have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company is benefitting from solid business model, extensive non-gaming revenue opportunities, high-quality assets and attractive property locations. The strong portfolio has somewhat aided the company in withstanding the economic downturn in China. The company continues to focus on the business model as well as planned investment in new projects in Macao to drive growth in the upcoming periods. However, coronavirus related woes persist. Although casinos in Macao and Las Vegas are now open, visitation is still very low in comparison to the pre-pandemic level. This along with high debt levels remains a concern to tide over the ongoing crisis. Earnings estimates for 2022 have declined in the past 30 days.”

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of LVS opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.