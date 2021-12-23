Landbox Market Cap Hits $335,480.14 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Landbox has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $335,480.14 and $67,571.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00055404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.35 or 0.08088230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,318.35 or 0.99865921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00073281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

